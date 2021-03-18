Because patients are delaying or missing medical visits and testing during the pandemic, the head of the North Country’s three-hospital consortium is warning about the “next health-care crisis” coming as soon as 2022.
On Thursday during a Zoom conference, Tom Mee, the CEO of North Country Healthcare -- which is composed of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton -- touted his organization’s pandemic response, including a heated, drive-in vaccine clinic at UCVH.
But he also echoed concerns voiced in New Hampshire and the U.S. about what Bloomberg.com in a Feb. 9 article by Emma Court called a “shadow health crisis” created by COVID-19.
“I don’t know when the bubble is going to burst but it is coming,” said Mee, adding that “we’re one to two years away” from hospitals in Coos County seeing an influx “that could have been prevented” of people with advanced, chronic health conditions.
“People are not having preventative health visits,” Mee said, “and that is going to have serious consequences” for both them and hospitals.
While Mee cautioned that he didn’t “want to sound overly dramatic,” he explained that what is laying the potential for “the new health-care crisis” is the fact that “40% of the U.S. population has foregone some kind of care in the last 12 months.”
When those people eventually do show up at hospitals, “we’re going to see advanced heart disease, advanced cancers … things that could be detected had COVID not come," Mee said.
At North Country Healthcare “There’s some stats that are alarming,” he said, including a more than 25% decrease in volume, and decreases in mammography and colonoscopy screenings.
The good news, he said, is that hospitals and physicians’ offices “are open” now to safely provide the care and screening that could prevent future visits or mitigate the severity of some medical conditions.
“Please don’t neglect these (office visits and screenings) because they save lives,” said Mee.
In the past year, NCH has done many thousands of COVID tests, he said, adding that overall, he was “really proud of the work we’re doing here in the North Country.”
That work includes being ready for what might come next.
“We have not laid anybody off,” said Mee, and it is important, he said, “that we’re ready when these patients present for services.”