 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heads Up: Seniors feel 'like they’re getting hit from all sides'

Ken Snow
Buy Now

Ken Snow speaks with fellow RiverWoods Manchester residents Ann and Karl Hentz in an upstairs lobby. Snow, a retired social worker, says he has struggled since the death of his wife, but support from his friends and neighbors has helped him make progress.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

K endall Snow was a social worker for 50 years, helping countless clients cope with the sorrows and stressors that life brings.

But nothing prepared him for the grief that flattened him when his beloved wife, Marnie, died in September after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Heads Up
Ken Snow
Buy Now

Ken Snow wipes away tears while talking about his late wife at RiverWoods Manchester. The longtime social worker and former state representative said nothing prepared him for how shattered he would feel when his wife of 58 years died in September.
Remembering Together
Buy Now

Ed Mahoney from the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester leads the Remembering Together storytelling group at the Cashin Senior Activity Center in Manchester.
Remembering Together
Buy Now

Ed Mahoney from the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester leads the Remembering Together storytelling group at the Cashin Senior Activity Center in Manchester.
Storytelling seniors group
Buy Now

Dale Knapschaefer, 95, of Manchester talks about his time in the Navy during at a recent meeting of the Remembering Together group at the Cashin Senior Activity Center in Manchester.
Ken Snow
Buy Now

Ken Snow says he has had a tough time since the death of his beloved wife, but he's starting to feel better, thanks to his fellow residents at RiverWoods Manchester.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred