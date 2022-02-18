The state health department is advising residents not to use certain powdered infant formula after reports that some babies have gotten sick.
Federal health agencies are investigating reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infection and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in several states, including Minnesota, Texas and Ohio.
There have been no reported illnesses in New Hampshire, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.
The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and
• The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
• The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
The product code is printed on the product packaging near the expiration date.
“Due to the long shelf life of these products, it is important for consumers to check their pantries for any recalled product,” said Tricia Tilley, director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services. “Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or refund.”
This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, officials said. Parents and caregivers can go to www.similacrecall.com and enter the code found on the bottom of the package to see if a product is included in the recall.
All of the babies who became sick are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich., facility. Testing at that facility identified several environmental samples that were positive for Cronobacter bacteria, but there were no detections of Salmonella Newport, according to DHHS.
Health officials said no finished or distributed product has tested positive for either of the bacteria.
The powdered products are approved formulas of the NH Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program, according to the DHHS news release, so families enrolled in WIC who purchased any of the recalled formula should discard it immediately.
All families with an infant enrolled in the state’s WIC program will be notified of the recall. Families who have questions should call either their local WIC office or the state WIC office at 1-800-942-4321.
Cronobacter can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but infection can be severe in infants, health officials said. The first symptoms of infection in infants usually include a fever, poor feeding, crying and irritability, and very low energy. Salmonella infection can also cause fever and diarrhea.
To report a suspected illness, contact the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.