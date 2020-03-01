A computer image of COVID-19

A computer image shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus. 

 NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

Health officials in Washington state reported late on Sunday a second U.S. death as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health – Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Saturday.

The department said three other new reported cases are older people in critical condition. In total, 10 cases have been reported in King County. All of the four new cases -- including the man who died on Saturday -- were residents of a Kirkland nursing facility that reported two prior cases.

