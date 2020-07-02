CONCORD -- State health officials have confirmed the first case of the Jamestown Canyon virus in New Hampshire this year.
Officials said the patient is an adult from Loudon who was hospitalized for neurological symptoms.
The person is now recovering at home, officials said.
Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to state health officials, this marks the first detection of a mosquito-borne disease in New Hampshire this year.
There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
"In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are other infectious disease threats to New Hampshire residents, including from mosquito and tick bites. Jamestown Canyon Virus is one of the infections that is able to be transmitted by mosquito bites in New Hampshire,” state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement. “When people are out of their homes, they should continue to take steps to not only protect themselves and others from COVID-19, but also protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites.”
The "arbo-viral risk level" for Loudon -- defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes -- is now considered high. The risk level for surrounding towns, including Barnstead, Belmont, Canterbury, Chichester, Concord, Gilmanton, Northfield, Pembroke and Pittsfield, has been increased to moderate, health officials said.
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.
Anyone with flu-like symptoms is urged to contact their local health care provider.
This latest case is New Hampshire’s 10th since the virus was first detected in the Granite State in 2013.