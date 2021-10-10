It may be the last thing that people want to think about, but it’s time to get vaccinated — against the flu.
In a news conference last week, leading health experts said they are concerned that this year’s influenza season could be severe.
Like everything else, blame COVID-19.
Dr. William Schaffner, medical director at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, hosted the briefing, noting that last year saw “historically low flu activity.” Mask-wearing, social distancing, lockdowns and school closures all contributed to that, he said.
But this year may be a different story.
Because of last year’s very low flu activity, he said, community immunity may be lower than usual.
And with the relaxation of many COVID-19 mitigation measures, Schaffner said, public health officials “are preparing for a potentially vigorous respiratory virus season in the United States.”
Health officials urged everyone to ask their providers about vaccines for the flu and pneumococcal disease this year.
Those at higher risk for complications from the flu include pregnant women, children under 5, adults 65 and older, and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and lung or heart disease.
Vaccine effectiveness can vary from one season to another, but even if you get the illness, the vaccine can prevent hospitalization or even death, Schaffner said.
“Folks, flu vaccine works,” he said.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said flu seasons are unpredictable. And while flu activity remains low so far this year, she said, health providers are already seeing other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a common virus that usually causes mild symptoms but that can be serious for infants and older adults.
Influenza can be especially dangerous for children, Walensky said. During the 2019-20 flu season, she said, 199 pediatric flu deaths were reported to CDC, a record number. And about 80% of those children were not vaccinated.
Patricia Stinchfield, R.N., National Foundation for Infectious Diseases president-elect, said it’s important for children 6 months and older to get flu shots, and for parents to keep their kids home from school when they’re sick. “The last thing we need is a flu outbreak on top of all of this,” she said.
Pregnant women are also at increased risk for complications from the flu, experts said.
Dr. Laura Riley, chair of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine, stressed that years of safety studies have shown that flu vaccines are safe for expectant mothers.
“We have more than enough data to suggest that the flu vaccine does not increase the risk for miscarriage, doesn’t cause pre-term birth, doesn’t cause birth defects, all the things that run through people’s minds when they’re having a baby,” she said.
The vaccine not only protects the woman, but also can protect her baby for the first six months of life, before that baby can be vaccinated, Riley said.
“You’re doing a lot of work there with that one shot,” she said.
But vaccine hesitancy continues.
Schaffner said officials at NFID were alarmed by its recent nationwide survey that found that 44% of U.S. adults were either unsure or do not plan to get a flu vaccine this year. And that includes nearly one in four of those at higher risk for flu-related complications, he said.
The top reasons people cited for their reluctance:
• 39% do not think flu vaccines work very well.
• 36% said they never get the flu.
• 25% were concerned about potential side effects.
• 20% do not think flu is a serious illness.
• 19% worry about getting the flu from the vaccine.
There was some good news out of the survey, Schaffner said: “The pandemic does appear to be driving change in some prevention behaviors.”
For example, 54% said they plan to wear a mask during flu season, and 45% said the pandemic will make them more likely to stay home from work or school if they are sick.
“That’s good news, but it does not change the fact that the single most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated,” Schaffner said.
Health experts on the panel acknowledged the public’s exhaustion as the pandemic drags on.
“I get it: we are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said the CDC’s Walensky. “I get it, that we are all doing our best to protect our health and the health of our families.”
“I also want to make sure that we all get how serious flu illness can be, and get how important a flu vaccine is to protect us this season,” she said. “I hope you will get it.”