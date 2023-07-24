230725-health-hearingaids

Hearing aids may help older adults protect themselves against cognitive decline, according to a new study.

 METRO

Older adults at greater risk for dementia may be able to protect themselves against cognitive decline by using hearing aids, new research shows.

A study published last week in the Lancet found that the use of hearing aids can reduce the risk of cognitive decline by about half — 48% — for adults with more risk factors for dementia, such as elevated blood pressure, higher rates of diabetes, lower education and income, and those living alone. The study was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.