Heart disease edged out cancer as the leading cause of death in 2018, upending a trend of more than 10 years that had cancer as the mostly likely killer of Granite Staters, state health officials said on Monday.
Health officials said there is no clear reason for the change. But they noted both increases in the actual number of people who died of heart disease in 2018 as well as an increase in the rate of heart disease death in the population.
The statistics also put New Hampshire in line with the United States, where heart disease is responsible for one out of every four deaths.
"They had been at a virtual tie as the leading cause of death," said Dr. Susan Fischer Davis, who is consulting with the state Department of Health and Human Services on heart disease and diabetes. "The gap we've seen this year is a little bit wider than previous years."
It was so close that in 2017, both cancer and heart disease were listed as the leading causes for 2,590 deaths apiece. But the following year, heart disease was up by another 50 deaths; cancer was down by the same number.
Dr. Sai Cherala, chief of the Bureau of Population Health and Community Services, said officials aren't sure how to explain the trend.
"Medical care of cancer is improving so much, and screening has improved," she said. "We don't know why heart disease is going up."
One factor may be drug use, according to Chris Stawasz, regional director of AMR Ambulance.
Long-term use of fentanyl and opioids degrades heart valves. And cocaine and methamphetamine use can stimulate hearts to dangerous levels, he said.
"They do a tremendous amount of damage to the heart, methamphetamine in particular," Stawasz said. "They get going super fast."
On the other hand, emergency treatment for heart problems has progressed in the last decade, he said. Now, emergency medical technicians often bypass emergency rooms and bring patients straight to the catheter lab. He noted that Sen. Bernie Sanders, who recently suffered a mild heart attack, is an example of someone who was quickly diagnosed, received treatment and was spared heart muscle damage.
Cherala and Davis avoided blaming the increase in heart-related deaths on drug use, saying they are still gathering and processing data.
Davis noted that statistics show an increase in the rate of heart-disease mortality in younger age groups. Data also show a statistically significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, which can be a factor in heart problems, from 8.4 percent of the population in 2017 to 10.3 percent in 2018.
"It could be a blip for one year," said Marisa Lara, an administrator for a federally funded study of diabetes and heart disease that the state is conducting.
The rate of deaths from heart disease increased from 136.5 per 100,000 people in 2017 to 143 in 2018.
State officials noted that February is American Heart Month, and people should take time to learn about heart health and risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use.
About half of all people with high blood pressure do not have it under control, Lara said.