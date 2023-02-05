Manchester VA Hospital

In-person appointments at the Manchester VA Medical Center and the community-based outpatient clinic in Tilton have been canceled due to water and heating concerns related to this weekend’s arctic cold snap, officials announced Sunday.

“Patient safety is our number one concern at VA Manchester,” Director Kevin Forrest said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate our facility water and heat concerns. Our dedicated facilities team is proactively researching any contributing factors and all hands are on deck supporting this effort.”