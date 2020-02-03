CONCORD — Heather Moquin has been appointed head of New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric hospital, health officials announced Monday.
Moquin succeeds Lori Shibinette, who was tapped last year by Gov. Chris Sununu to head up the Department of Health and Human Services.
Moquin, a registered nurse, has served as the chief operating officer at New Hampshire Hospital for just under two years. Prior to that she worked for 25 years as an administrator at several nursing facilities across New Hampshire.
“Heather has been a tremendous asset to me and the entire hospital team during her time as COO,” said Shibinette. “Her understanding of the hospital’s operations and her deep clinical experience make her ideally suited to be the next CEO. Heather and I share a common vision for the future at New Hampshire Hospital and I look forward to seeing her implement that vision to ensure the best possible care and outcomes for our residents.”
“I am honored to be named the next CEO of New Hampshire Hospital,” Moquin said. “Lori has established a great leadership team that has implemented new programs to ensure high-quality clinical care and community connections to help our residents succeed while they are in our care and thrive when they return home. I look forward to working with my great colleagues to continue our commitment to helping people when they most need it.”
Moquin’s tenure as CEO at the 168-bed facility took effect Saturday.