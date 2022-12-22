Q: I’m worried about my grandmother because she was prescribed addictive pain relievers when she broke her leg and now I really think she’s hooked. Now, I don’t know where she’s getting her meds from. How should I handle this? She’s 73. — Evan F., Jacksonville, Florida
A: Unfortunately, yours is not the only family facing this problem these days. According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published in a National Center for Health Statistics Data Brief, the number of seniors dying from drug overdoses has tripled since 2000, when 5,000 people age 65 and older died from drugs such as opioids, fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. Among seniors, women age 75 and older have the highest overdose death rate.
The same issues that have driven the increase in use and overdose of these drugs in young people apply to older folks. Some get snared into addiction because they were prescribed the medications, some look for drugs (or alcohol), either prescribed or off the street or Internet, to ease emotional distress or chronic pain, and others are using medications to act out suicidal impulses.
Whatever the cause of the overuse — and increased risk for overdose — intervention with the user, conversations with health care providers, and supportive programs and therapists can help. Do not delay. To get started, take a look at these resources — then talk with your parents and your grandmother about ways to protect her health.
• SAMHSA Get Connected Tool Kit: Linking Older Adults with Medication, Alcohol, and Mental Health Resources (tinyurl.com/mrytcn36).
• The National Institute on Drug Abuse, in “Substance Use in Older Adults Drug Facts,” describes the possible effects of substance abuse on senior’s health. Tips on how to prevent, recognize, and treat substance abuse in older adults are also included (tinyurl.com/yckcd6ex).
I hope your grandmother is willing to talk about the problem and, however you and your family approach the intervention, that it proves effective.
Q: My doctor said they want to use a special medication for my recurring ovarian cancer. Apparently, it’s made from nanoparticles. What does that mean exactly? — Kali J., Pasadena, California
A: The advances being made in the treatment of cancer like yours, as well as breast cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia and lymphoma are astounding. Nanoparticles have a lot to do with the increased effectiveness of many newer therapies. The nanotherapy Doxil, for example, when prescribed with carboplatin (a second-generation platinum compound) for recurring ovarian cancer stimulates an anticancer response in 63% of patients and a complete disappearance of cancer in 38% of patients — something almost unheard of with older treatments.
What is a nanoparticle? It’s a piece of matter small enough to be measured in nanometers (one-billionth of a meter). A nanoparticle can be 4 nanometers in diameter while an ant is 4 millimeters long; that’s 1 million times larger than the nanoparticle.
Nanoparticles are used to transport cancer medications — either inside the particle or on the surface — precisely to a tumor, sparing adjacent tissue. They’re praised for biocompatibility, reduced toxicity, their ability to permeate tumor cells and stay there, and their ability to end run drug resistance. But, there’s still much to be learned about designing maximum effectiveness.
One research group found that rod-shaped nanoparticles are more effective at delivering chemotherapy drugs to breast cancer cells than spherical nanoparticles. Others are working on nano-robots to repair damaged cells, nano-vaccines for COVID-19 prevention and treatment, nano-magnets to restore damaged nerve cells and nanomaterials to target fat cells to knock out obesity. As for side effects? Overall cancer-related nano-therapies trigger fewer post-treatment complications than standard chemo. Specifically, nano-delivered Doxil and Abraxane (for breast cancer) cause fewer side effects than some other advanced treatments.
When it comes time to decide about receiving a nanotreatment, ask your doctors about their risks and benefits, go for a second opinion, and then make the choice that suits you.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.