Q: I’m worried about my grandmother because she was prescribed addictive pain relievers when she broke her leg and now I really think she’s hooked. Now, I don’t know where she’s getting her meds from. How should I handle this? She’s 73. — Evan F., Jacksonville, Florida

A: Unfortunately, yours is not the only family facing this problem these days. According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published in a National Center for Health Statistics Data Brief, the number of seniors dying from drug overdoses has tripled since 2000, when 5,000 people age 65 and older died from drugs such as opioids, fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. Among seniors, women age 75 and older have the highest overdose death rate.

