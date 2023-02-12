Helping students cope with mental health takes center stage
Buy Now

Martha Dickey of Northfield addressed the House Education Committee last week for legislation to permit students to have an excused absence from school due to mental health or behavioral health issues. She became a champion for reforms after her son, Jason, 19, committed suicide in 2017.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Livia Cheney, a Bedford High School junior, said her own personal experience helped reveal to her that students need more help when it comes to understanding mental health.

“A couple of years ago I had an episode where I could physically feel all of my thoughts filling up my head pressing against my skull and I didn’t know what to do,” she told the House Education Committee last week.