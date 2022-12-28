IN 2021, PEOPLE created 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. Experts predict that by the end of this year, we’ll produce and consume about 94 zettabytes (just one zettabyte is 1 sextillion bytes) of data. No wonder it’s hard to sort out health news you can use from the daily onslaught! So, to help you, here’s my roundup of three new insights that can simplify your goal to live longer, younger and happier.
1. Regularly taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or getting cortisone shots to ease knee pain and, you hope, avoid a total knee replacement, actually speeds up joint erosion. That’s fine if you’re planning on total knee replacement but want to put it off a while, but not if avoiding surgery is a medical necessity. For you, physical therapy and/or less invasive surgical repair may be better options.
2. Feeling bad about your body? Head outdoors. U.K. researchers have found that spending just 40 minutes being active in nature (even when there’s no green to be seen) results in greater body appreciation and that translates to less self-criticism and anxiety about how you are perceived. So, don’t let snowy environs dissuade you from exploring nature.
3. COVID-19 news: Despite what misleading headlines have declared, repeat infections of COVID-19 are far less severe and fatal than first infections. What does increase COVID-19-related risks? Obesity makes it more likely you’ll get long COVID-19.
I hope these short takes make it easier to sort out the news you can use on your journey to better health.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.