The gobs of money that Washington is showering upon the populace these days numbs the mind. The politicians no longer speak in billions. They speak in multi-billions.
New Hampshire’s delegation is front and center in this frenzy, we note. U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are boasting of being behind something called the “Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act.” Its price tag? A cool $130 billion.
As justification, they cite such needs as those with which Manchester schools are said to be struggling. The bill for deferred maintenance for city schools is over $100 million. Our story this week noted that it may be a choice of closing schools or spending more money. Or maybe not.
We would bet that Manchester, in beseeching the delegation for all this money, failed to mention the study it recently commissioned. It reports that we have too many schools for too few students. Maintenance costs can be saved, it said, by closing wasted space.
That doesn’t fit the narrative that the Democrats, in Washington and at City Hall, are trying to fashion for their spending sprees. But taxpayers need to keep it in mind.