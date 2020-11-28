The state’s announcement Saturday that 702 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 was not as dire a change as it appears, because the report combined results from two days of testing.
The state is playing catch-up after the Thanksgiving holiday. Test results from Wednesday were announced on Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
The new cases announced Saturday include 417 positive test results received Thursday, and 285 positive test results received Friday. The state anticipates reporting more positive tests for that day.
The positivity rate for Thursday was 4.3%. The rate for Friday is pending.
The number of New Hampshire residents who have had the virus surpassed 20,000 this week, with 20,002 Granite Staters known to have had the virus.
Two more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday. Six more people died.
The dead are two men from Belknap County, a man and a woman from Hillsborough County, and a man and a woman from Rockingham County. All were over 60.
On Friday, the state announced 547 new cases for Wednesday, with a daily test positivity rate of 3.8%.
The state also reported three deaths for Wednesday — one male from Belknap County, one male from Merrimack County and one male from Rockingham County. All three were over 60.