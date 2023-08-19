Dementia tech
Catherine Douglas, Jack Halligan, Elaine Pike and Kathryn DiBernardo play a melody composing game on the ‘magic table’ in the dementia unit at Rockingham County Nursing Home. Staff and caregivers say the table’s offerings keep players engaged and living in the moment, without having to rely on memory.

 ROBERTA BAKER/UNION LEADER

In the dementia unit at Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brentwood, four residents, age 69 to 89, sit captivated around the “magic table,” waiting for the next game, puzzle, art project or music-composing challenge to launch.

The scene is a far cry from the stereotype of people with mid-to-later stage dementia, and the activity is a game-changer for nursing homes looking for lasting ways to engage and stimulate patients who struggle with cognition, memory and the basics of daily life.

Creating art

Jack Halligan and Elaine Pike recreate a work of art at the magic table, a hi-tech recreation and cognitive stimulation tool in the dementia unit at Rockingham County Nursing Home.