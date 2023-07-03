LIFE-HEALTH-DEVIATED-SEPTUM-DMT

 Dreamstime/TNS

Your nose is front and center on your face. It serves many functions, including humidifying and cleaning the air you breathe; delivering tone to your voice; and providing a sense of smell, which is important for taste, identification and memory. Love or loathe it, your nose is also a key part of your visual identity.

One of the most common nose deformities is a deviated septum. About 70% to 80% of people have a septal deviation noticeable to an examiner. In many cases, the deviation is minor and causes no symptoms. A deviated septum that is moderate to severe, however, can lead to nasal obstruction and require treatment.

Gregory Jones, M.D. , is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Owatonna, Minnesota.