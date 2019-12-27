MANCHESTER — Liberty House, the only homeless shelter for veterans in Manchester, will move to a North End location next year and triple its capacity, according to its parent organization.
Liberty House plans to move into 221 Orange St., which currently houses the Bishop Peterson Residence, a home for retired priests of the Diocese of Manchester. The move is expected sometime in the spring or early summer, said Michael McDonough, a spokesman for New Hampshire Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities owns the Peterson property. In July, Catholic Charities announced it was acquiring Liberty House.
“Liberty House will be able to triple its square footage and serve more veterans with an expanded set of services,” McDonough said in an email to the Union Leader.
Those services include handicapped access for veterans with mobility issues, a sober recreation center and meeting space for job training and seminars.
“We are itching to get in,” said Jeff Nelson, director of Liberty House. He referred other questions to Catholic Charities.
Since opening in 2004, Liberty House has operated out of a single-family home on West Baker Street in south Manchester. A barn on the property includes a pantry and thrift shop, and nine beds at the house are nearly always full.
The New Hampshire veteran community helps fund much of Liberty House’s operations with fundraisers throughout the year. Liberty House accepts no federal or state funding in order to maintain its strict no-tolerance policy toward drugs and alcohol, according to its website.
Veterans account for about 8% of New Hampshire’s homeless population, according to the Point in Time census, which was taken in January. Nearly all the state’s homeless veterans — 92 of 112 homeless veterans — were reported in Hillsborough County, which includes the state’s two largest cities.
In reporting the numbers, the New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness said the state is committed to an effective strategy to end veteran homelessness and that any homelessness among veterans should be “rare, brief and non-recurring.”
Some of those state strategies include outreach teams, prevention programs and a “housing first” model, which is at odds with Liberty House’s zero-tolerance model.
McDonough said Liberty House will be able to serve up to 27 residents at the Peterson Residence.
He said Liberty House will retain its identity and brand, but the combined missions of both organizations will provide access to back-of-house services, McDonough said.
Those include additional case management services, such as financial literacy training, job training at the New Hampshire Food Bank, life plan development and counseling.
The Bishop Peterson Residence is on Orange Street between Maple and Oak streets, just south of the Mount Carmel Nursing Home.
“This is news to me,” Alderman Will Stewart, who represents the neighborhood, said when contacted earlier this month. He said he wanted to hear about the plans and services that Liberty House will provide.
He said there is no reason to doubt the organization will do well at its new location.
Three priests currently live at the Peterson Residence, Nelson said.
The space is no longer needed for the small number of priests, who will be moved to other nursing facilities, McDonough said.