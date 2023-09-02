 Skip to main content
Homeowners urged to test wells for ‘forever’ chemicals

Homeowner Jeananne McCaffrey draws a glass of water from her kitchen faucet at her Londonderry home. After a Milford company, NH Tap, installed a whole-house filtration system, the family can drink their tapwater for the first time in four years.

If you don’t live near the former Pease Air Force Base on the Seacoast or the Saint-Gobain plastics plant in Merrimack, it’s tempting to ignore the news headlines about PFAS contamination in drinking water.

But as more becomes known about the health risks from these “forever” chemicals, experts say everyone in New Hampshire with private wells should consider testing their water.

The McCaffreys no longer have to rely on bottled water for drinking and cooking, after they had a filtration system installed recently to remove PFAS from their well water.
Homeowner Jeananne McCaffrey stands behind a new water filtration system she recently had installed in her home in Londonderry. PFAS chemicals were found in her well water four years ago.
After a neighbor's well was found to be contaminated with PFAS, the McCaffreys had their Londonderry well tested and found PFAS at twice the level approved for safe drinking water. Testing after the McCaffreys installed a filtration system showed no contamination.

An error occurred