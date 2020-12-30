Hooksett Town Hall is closed until Jan. 4 after five town hall workers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, but town officials say they do not think residents were exposed.
According to a news release from the town, the positive COVID-19 cases are so far only in the administration, finance, building and engineering departments.
Fire Chief James Burkush, who heads Hooksett's COVID-19 emergency operations, said he does not believe residents were exposed to the coronavirus at town hall, because town hall staff wear face masks and stand behind plastic shields.
"We've done everything we can possibly do," Burkush said. "But it's COVID. It's very easily spread."
Burkush said five people who work at town hall have tested positive so far. The town is tracing their contacts and asking other people to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Town officials ask Hooksett residents to use online and mail-in services as much as possible, while town hall staff work from home.
Property taxes will not be due until Jan. 13, according to the news release, because of the outbreak and closure of town hall.
Some meetings have been postponed, and the town council meeting was pushed back to Jan. 13.
Town officials ask residents to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and stay home as much as possible to limit the virus' spread in town.
Burkush said the virus' spread in Hooksett has been significant, with 90 current cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, and nearly as many cases per capita as Manchester. Since March, 660 Hooksett residents have tested positive for the virus.
The outbreak at town hall comes as Hooksett's first responders began receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Burkush said. Police, firefighters and emergency medical workers are among the first group to receive vaccines, along with hospital staff and nursing home residents and workers.
Burkush said he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.