A gifted middle schooler in Mont Vernon, a beloved Bedford teacher, and the son of a U.S congressman have died by suicide in recent days, leaving family and those close to them struggling to understand.
Sadly, such tragedies are not new. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in New Hampshire for those age 10 to 44, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the eighth-leading cause in the population overall.
But the pandemic and resulting economic crisis have raised the level of anxiety and stress for nearly everyone. While some have been buoyed by the rollout of vaccines and the end of a divisive election season, the start of a new year brought despair for others.
Tommy Raskin, 25, a second-year student at Harvard Law School who had struggled with depression, died by suicide on Dec. 31.
“On the last hellish brutal day of that godawful miserable year of 2020, when hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions of people all over the world died alone in bed in the darkness from an invisible killer disease ravaging their bodies and minds, we also lost our dear, dear, beloved son,” wrote his father, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
His son left a farewell note that read: “Please forgive me. My illness won today. Please look after each other, the animals, and the global poor for me. All my love, Tommy.’”
Kenneth Norton, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in New Hampshire, said those who lose someone to suicide want to comprehend why. But, he said, “The one thing that we know about suicide is that there are no simple reasons why people take their life. It tends to be very complex reasons that oftentimes the person takes with them to the grave.”
These are difficult times for those with mental illnesses, Norton said.
Last weekend, he said, 71 people, including 20 children, who were experiencing a mental health crisis were being “boarded” in hospital emergency departments around the state, and six others were in jails awaiting a treatment bed. COVID has reduced the bed capacity at some hospitals, he said.
“And I think that the commonality here is that reports of anxiety and depression are up across all age groups,” he said.
“The sad reality is that isolation can kill,” Norton said, “And at a time when we are experiencing such a level of stress in our lives, the fact that we’re not able to connect with the people that we get support from — even something as simple as a hug from a family member or even a handshake — that just exacerbates all of those things.”
The duration of the health crisis also has been daunting, Norton said. “When the state of emergency was declared back in March, I think we all thought it was going to be a couple of weeks or a month. I don’t think any of us thought we’d be here now in 2021.”
COVID isolation
That is why, in these darkest days of the year, health experts say it’s critical to focus on positive activities and thoughts. There is hope, and help, out there.
Eleven months into the pandemic, “People need a little joy and happiness in their lives,” said Rik Cornell, vice president of community relations at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.
His health center has been getting calls from people they have never heard from before, he said. Tragically, they also have learned of individuals dying by suicide “and we have no knowledge of them ever being in treatment,” he said.
Because of COVID, the holidays brought renewed grief for many who had lost loved ones or who were alone, he said.
Then came the new year, “and COVID’s still here,” Cornell said.
What’s going on in the nation’s capital isn’t helping either, he said. “I just think there’s a lot to be depressed and down about,” he said.
The answer is to focus on activities that can make you feel better, Cornell said. “When people get depressed, they just want to curl up in a ball and they want to sleep,” he said.
Instead, he urges people to get outside, run or walk, paint or write — “something that makes them feel good about their day and themselves,” he said. “And the other thing is to keep moving. Don’t let all this stuff weigh you down to the point you become incapacitated.”
NAMI’s Norton recommends limiting media, and social media, to reduce stress. In these quiet pandemic days, he urges people to find new routines to stay healthy, getting outside every day, or taking up a hobby, for instance.
“What could you do that would be fun and a little bit challenging and focus some of your energy in a productive way?”
A common trouble
Dr. Will Torrey, interim chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said most people don’t realize how common psychiatric illnesses are. One in 10 men and one in five women will experience a major depression in their lives, he said.
“These are painful, difficult illnesses,” he said.
COVID has made things worse, Torrey said, bringing health worries, loss of loved ones, economic hardship, social isolation and family difficulties, including remote learning.
But these common illnesses are also treatable, Torrey said. “People get better when they have access to high-quality, evidence-based care,” he said. “I think that’s really important for people to know.”
However, a shortage of providers can mean demand for mental health care exceeds available services.
Dominick Dephillips of Newport said after his mother’s death hit him hard last year, his doctor referred him to DHMC for psychiatric care. He got a letter from the hospital in November, telling him that after reviewing his records, “we regret that we cannot serve your mental health needs at this time.”
The letter cited a sharp increase in demand for psychiatric services and limited capacity in the region and said DHMC had ended its waiting list. “We just could not get people off the waitlist and into care in a timely manner,” it said.
Torrey said DHMC is committed to offering top quality care, and is working with other hospitals to expand capacity. But he said, “The challenge is that although we would love to, we’re not able to care for everyone seeking care, and so we have to somehow communicate to people the unwelcome news that we don’t have the capacity to care for every person,” he said.
“If we’re not going to be able to help an individual, that gives them the opportunity to seek help elsewhere.”
Dephillips, who said he has been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, found a therapist and said he’s doing better now on medication. But he worries that a letter like that could push some individuals “over the edge ... because they’re going to think no one cares.”
Helping the kids
Throughout the pandemic, health advocates have worried about the effects of isolation on our oldest citizens. But a household survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau late last year found that younger individuals were more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression during the crisis.
Those 18 to 29 were twice as likely to report symptoms of depression (44.6%) as those 65 and older (22.5%). More than half of those in the 18-to-29 and 30-to-44 age groups reported symptoms of anxiety, compared to about 40% of those 45 to 64 and 26% of those 65 and older.
Mary Forsythe-Taber, executive director of Makin’ It Happen in Manchester, said suicide is preventable and everyone has a role to play. She is a vice chair of the state’s Suicide Prevention Council, a broad coalition of agencies, advocates and prevention groups that plans to unveil an updated state prevention strategy in March.
Forsythe-Taber said Makin’ It Happen trains teen leaders to spot suicide warning signs in their peers and steer them toward help. She has been struck by the resiliency of these youngsters in the midst of a pandemic that has changed everything about their lives, and by their willingness to help.
“They’re the ones who see the kids in the cafeteria sitting alone,” she said. “They’re the ones who notice a kid’s disengaged in a class or dropped out of soccer. They’re the ones raising the red flag: Is somebody paying attention to this?”
She worries about the kids who are outcasts, unconnected to peers or school activities — something that has only gotten worse during remote learning. But she said, “We’re also on alert for these kids that are hyper into stuff and never slow down.”
As the new year begins, NAMI’s Norton said his biggest worry is the lack of capacity in the mental health system, driven by caregiver shortages. But he said there’s also reason for optimism, including greater access to care through telehealth services that expanded during the pandemic.
Norton said he hopes a new 9-8-8 call system coming next year will “give people a different option than calling 911 or going to the emergency room.”
DHMC’s Torrey is hopeful increased attention to mental health will lead to positive changes, such as integrating mental health screening into primary care.
When someone is diagnosed with cancer, he said, a health care system is in place to address every aspect of the person’s care. “That’s what we need with mental health,” he said.
“As a society, we can do better.”