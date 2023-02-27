LIFE-HEALTH-HOSPICE-GET

Former President Jimmy Carter recently entered into hospice care.

 China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images/TNS

It was announced last week that former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care. But just what is hospice care and how it can provide comfort and support?

Hospice care is for people who are nearing the end of life. The services are provided by a team of health care professionals who maximize comfort for a person who is terminally ill by reducing pain and addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. To help families, hospice care also provides counseling, respite care and practical support.