Southern New Hampshire Health has opened New Hampshire’s first hospital-affiliated neuromusculoskeletal medicine practice.
The specialty incorporates clinical knowledge based on sports medicine, orthopedics, and some neurosurgery.
Musculoskeletal Medicine at Merrimack Medical Center is led by board-certified neuromusculoskeletal medicine specialist James Sullivan, DO, an expert in identifying the cause of and resolving pain and discomfort, Southern New Hampshire Health said in a news release.
“Dr. Sullivan uses his knowledge in these areas to diagnose and treat pain via traditional treatment options like prescribed exercise, medication, and injections, but what sets this new practice apart is Dr. Sullivan’s expertise in osteopathic manipulation,” the news release states.
Osteopathic manipulation is a system of evaluation and treatment designed to achieve and maintain health by restoring normal function to the entire body. According to the news release, osteopathic manipulation can be used to treat a broad range of conditions anywhere bones come together and make a joint.
“Headache conditions, colicky babies, TMJ, plantar fasciitis, and the obvious neck and back pain can all be improved through osteopathic manipulation. Neuromusculoskeletal medicine brings a fresh perspective to everything,” Sullivan said in the news release.
“My patients should know that I take my specialty seriously. This is not a boutique, and we don’t deal in spa treatments. My goal is not to palliate, it is to stabilize, improve, and galvanize against re-injury. I heal no one: I create the ideal environment for my patients to heal themselves, and they do; lots and lots of them do.”
Of his new practice, Sullivan said, “Having the opportunity to stand up a brand-new specialty was a life-goal of mine. My specialty is something I am truly passionate about, and I strive to be the best there is at what I do.”