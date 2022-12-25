CMC
Nurse Alyssa Chasse puts on protective gear before treating a COVID-19 patient at the Emergency Unit at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on Jan. 3, 2022. Hospital beds and staff are in unprecedented short supply around the state.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

For health care systems across New Hampshire, this winter could be a Code Blue — time for all available workers to quickly come together to save lives.

According to administrators, manager-physicians and health care advocates around the state, hospital beds and staff are in unprecedented short supply as winter brings a triple threat from COVID, the flu and RSV — a common respiratory virus that spiked this fall that can be dangerous for children and seniors.

