Millions of Americans are likely to lose Medicaid coverage this year. That’s bad news for hospitals as well as patients.
Hospitals will likely see bad debt soar when a pandemic-era rule expires allowing states to kick patients off Medicaid April 1, according to a January report from Moody’s Investors Service. The rule had encouraged states to keep beneficiaries continuously enrolled — regardless of eligibility — to receive higher reimbursements.
Once states start trimming their rolls, however, hospital revenue is expected to decline as health-care providers will need to assume costs from an expected wave of uninsured patients.
fully staff beds or maintain services, will continue to contribute to an uneven volume recovery,” Moody’s analysts wrote. “The degree to which hospitals can make progress toward a return to pre-pandemic volumes will affect credit quality in 2023.”
Before the pandemic, about two-thirds of people who lost Medicaid had a period of uninsurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. It estimates that between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people could lose Medicaid coverage in the following 12 months, while a report from the Department of Health and Human Services last year predicted up to 15 million Americans could be removed, or about 17% of those enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Under the continuous enrollment provision, those two programs grew by 28% from February 2020 to cover almost 91 million people, according to Kaiser.