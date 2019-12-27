Nearly three quarters of Americans don’t care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or health care network, but an equal number say they expect their health care preferences to take priority over the facility’s religious doctrine, a new study finds.
The survey comes at a time when the number of Catholic-owned health care systems are on the rise, researchers note. And, perhaps unknown to many patients, physicians at those facilities are expected to follow the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ “Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services,” which places limits on reproductive and end-of-life care methods.
“We are seeing the composition of the U.S. healthcare system shifting,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Maryam Guiahi, an associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and the center for bioethics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, in Aurora.
“The number of Catholic-owned or affiliated healthcare facilities grew by 22% between 2001 and 2016,” Guiahi said. “And this contrasts with the overall number of acute-care hospitals, which decreased by 6% and the number of other nonprofit religious hospitals decreased by 38%. What this means is that increasingly more U.S patients will be seeking care in health facilities that may follow religious rules rather than evidence-based guidelines for care.”
Many patients may not realize that the religious affiliation of a health care system might impact the care they get, Guiahi said.
For example, “prior research has shown that the vast majority of religious-affiliated institutions offer birth control appointments, but in the office, the patient might find some of the most effective birth control methods are not offered,” she said. Health care providers at these institutions are, according to the religious guidelines, “only permitted to offer counseling on natural family planning to heterosexual families.”
Identity equals mission
In New Hampshire, the divide between Catholic and secular hospitals has been a factor in two attempts by Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center to merge with other hospital systems.
Elliot Hospital and CMC merged in 1994, only to dissolve the merger in early 1999 over issues including conflicts between Catholic and secular medicine.
Catholic Medical Center now seeks to combine with Dartmouth Hitchcock Health. The two hospital groups announced an agreement in October, but state regulators have yet to approve the merger.
Catholic Medical Center would maintain its Catholic model of care through the merger, and would not perform abortions or sterilizations.
Lauren Collins-Cline, a spokesman for Catholic Medical Center, said Catholicism is the foundation for ethical decisions made at the hospital. That includes hot-button issues around the beginning and end of life, she said, but extends to an ethic of providing care for the neediest people in society.
“Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission, and conversely our mission is at the heart of our Catholic identity,” she said.
National survey
Noting the increasing number of Catholic-owned facilities across the country, Guiahi, the Colorado professor, and her colleagues decided to find out what Americans’ preferences were when it comes to choosing a health care system.
The researchers created a national survey that was administered to 1,446 U.S. adults by NORC (formerly the National Opinion Research Center) in November 2017. The survey focused on patients’ views of religious institutional care, according to the report in JAMA Network Open.
Participants were asked about the most important factors in selecting healthcare facilities. Among the most common responses: the patient’s health insurance was accepted (72.5%), the clinicians’ reputation (60.2%), and the facility’s reputation (59.5%). Just 6.4% said they considered the religious affiliation of the healthcare institution.
When asked specifically whether they preferred a religious institution, 71.3% of participants said they didn’t care, 13.4% said they preferred one with a religious affiliation, and 15.3% said they preferred one with no affiliation.
Most participants (71.4%) agreed with the statement that their personal choices about their health should have priority over a health care facility’s religious affiliation and this was more common for women than men (74.9% versus 68.1%).
“This is an interesting survey,” said Dr. Albert Wu, an internist and a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
“On the one hand, it’s pretty clear from this survey that Americans don’t consider an institution’s religious affiliations when they need health care, especially when they are sick,” Wu said. “They assume they will get the needed healthcare regardless of affiliation.”
Unfortunately, Wu said, “most people are clueless to the fact that they should take into consideration the institution’s religious affiliation since there is a chance that certain types of care might be denied. In the worst-case scenario, the practices of some organizations are deceptive.”