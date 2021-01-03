Hospitals have become louder voices in public health this year, advocating for mask-wearing and social distancing both to keep the community healthy, and because COVID-19 exposure has very real implications on hospitals’ function.
“We’ve learned, over the course of the year that we’re all in this together,” said Alex Walker, chief operating officer of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. “It’s not just folks working inside the hospital, it’s people in the community. It’s all connected.”
Walker said advocacy on public health issues, like the opioid crisis, has been part of Catholic Medical Center for a long time. But it’s become more visible this year, and relevant to just about everyone as COVID-19 upended life in New Hampshire.
“We’re a small enough state. We can see firsthand how this all makes a difference,” Walker said. “When people aren’t wearing their masks, when people aren’t doing the things they should be doing, it puts stress on the hospitals. It puts stress on the community.”
Community spread has caused staff shortages, Walker said, because people have had to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure. In mid-December, Walker said the hospital had about 100 staffers out on quarantine.
For hospital staff, staff shortages can mean longer hours, on top of the pressure of treating patients. Holly Mitchell, a nurse and the director of critical care at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, remembered one night this year when the difficulty of COVID-19 exposure really hit home.
One evening, as Mitchell was about to leave work, the entire night shift due to start work in the intensive care unit was turned away because they had COVID-19 symptoms. Mitchell and other day-shift staff stayed late, while some workers got rapid tests and others were called in.
There was nothing else to do, Mitchell said, but put her scrubs back on, and go back to work.
John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center, has also been very vocal in support of public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That kind of advocacy isn’t new, he said, but it is more visible this year.
“I think what the COVID pandemic has done has given more of a voice to what we’ve always advocated for,” Skevington said. “Having that opportunity to use our platform as health care leaders, and have that message noticed a little bit more, is different.”
Hospitals advocate hand-washing and cough-covering in normal flu seasons, Skevington said — this year, more people seem to be listening, he said.
Those measures do seem to be helping, said Joanne Conroy, CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She said Dartmouth-Hitchcock has seen fewer flu cases this year, which she thinks is due at least in part to more diligent hand-washing and the widespread use of face masks.
Hospital leaders said they plan to keep a focus on public health even after the pandemic ends.
Conroy said she wants to see hospitals considering the disparities laid bare by the pandemic, the poorer outcomes for the state’s low-income people, and for Black and Latino Granite Staters.
“We’ve got to think about their access to not only the vaccine, but in the future to other things that will keep them healthy,” Conroy said.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock is also the most rural teaching hospital in America, Conroy said, so the hospital is planning to focus its attentions on rural health, particularly among older people. Conroy said she wants to see research focused on preventive care, with cooperation between Dartmouth-Hitchcock and other small hospitals in New Hampshire and Vermont.
“We have a major public health role we play across the state,” Conroy said. “I think the pandemic has demonstrated our responsibility doesn’t end at the walls.”
“This virus has exposed cracks and flaws and fissures in lots of things,” Walker said, like the medical equipment supply chain, as well as the disparities in health between rich and poor, Black and White.
But for now, as the vaccines trickle out, hospitals and health care workers remain focused on reminding people to wear masks and avoid gatherings, and persuading people to take the COVID-19 vaccines — for the sake of everyone’s health, and because hospitals feel the ripples of individual choices.
“Being inside of this pandemic and this hospital for the last nine months, sometimes you wonder if the rest of the world understands what’s happening,” said Mitchell. “I think we have a huge role in educating the public.”