STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This May, Toni Freda will visit a nine-acre Italian villa with 11 strangers. Retreating to the well-appointed Tuscan hideaway for seven days, the Mariners Harbor resident will connect with travelers from all over the United States, visiting ancient vineyards and olive groves and soaking in all of the rich culture that the country has to offer. The bond that connects them? Yoga.

"It's so exciting to see beautiful relationships build during these retreats," noted Freda, a certified yoga instructor, life coach and owner of Seed and Rooted LLC — a Staten Island-based wellness brand that hosts yoga retreats all over the world. "We come together as strangers, and we leave as lifelong friends."