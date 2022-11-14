LIFE-HEALTH-PFAS-RESEARCH-DMT

A group of researchers from Emory University will receive $250,000 in federal funding to investigate how PFAS get into our bodies.

“Forever chemicals,” a class of substances widely used in cookware, food wrappers and other products are thought to be in the blood of nearly all U.S. residents and have been linked to serious health problems.

Now, a group of Emory University researchers have received $250,000 in federal funding to investigate how the chemicals — also known as PFAS — get into our bodies.