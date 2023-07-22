An energy drink from two YouTube personalities has exploded in popularity, primarily due to social media marketing, worrying pediatricians because of its caffeine content.

Prime Energy, from Logan Paul and KSI (aka Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji), packs 200 milligrams of caffeine into each 12-ounce can — almost six times that in the same size can of Coca-Cola, which contains 34 milligrams of the stimulant. Red Bull serves up 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces.