An energy drink from two YouTube personalities has exploded in popularity, primarily due to social media marketing, worrying pediatricians because of its caffeine content.
Prime Energy, from Logan Paul and KSI (aka Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji), packs 200 milligrams of caffeine into each 12-ounce can — almost six times that in the same size can of Coca-Cola, which contains 34 milligrams of the stimulant. Red Bull serves up 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces.
While Prime Energy doesn't lead the market for the energy drink with the most caffeine — Bang Energy has 300 milligrams in a 16-ounce can, or 225 milligrams for 12 ounces — it's gained notoriety for being appealing to kids. The cans come in bright colors with big lettering, and in flavors including Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch and Ice Pop.
Image DescriptionU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, earlier this month called for a Food and Drug Administration investigation into the product.(Associated Press)
Paul and KSI's company, Prime Hydration LLC, launched its first product, the caffeine- and sugar-free Prime Hydration, in January 2022. The caffeinated Prime Energy followed one year later.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, on July 10 sent a letter to FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, calling for an investigation into the product while citing Prime Energy's high caffeine content.
"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it's a beverage — but buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets," Schumer's letter stated.
The FDA is reviewing the senator's letter, an FDA spokesperson said in an email, adding an advisement about the importance of reading product labels.
"Caregivers and families should be aware that there are many different types of products with variable amounts of caffeine available on the market. We encourage caregivers and families to read a product's label before giving the product to their child," the spokesperson said.
Prime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Officials also worry that the caffeinated and caffeine-free versions are easy to get mixed up. While Energy comes in a can and Hydration in a bottle, the packaging is otherwise similar, featuring bright colors and PRIME in all caps.
There is a disclaimer on the back of the energy drink, in a small font size under the list of ingredients, that states the beverage is "not recommended for children under 18 years of age."
Dr. Joe Aracri, chair of pediatrics at Allegheny Health Network, said that's not enough of a deterrent.
"The warning needs to be bigger and more obvious," he said. "The concern is kids drinking a large amount of caffeine, as it can affect their heart rate and blood pressure."
Caffeine is a stimulant that can improve cognition in the short term but can also spike heart rate and blood pressure, leading to agitation, anxiety and dependence. It acts on the central nervous system, changing the release of certain neurotransmitters, which pediatricians worry may impact developing brains.
"It does concern me that these companies are marketing toward children," said Dr. Rebecca Carl, associate professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University and chairperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Sports Medicine and Fitness. While she declined to comment on any one product specifically, she said it's well known that bright colors and cartoon-y fonts attract children.
"It's very unlikely a child is going to read a small disclaimer on a can," she said. And kids and teens aren't great at risk-benefit assessments, she said. Their frontal lobes — the brain region responsible for consequence and judgment — are still growing and changing. "Adults might make a decision to have one [energy drink] and then stop, whereas a kid might drink three, because they taste sweet and are palatable," she said.
Kids who have had too much caffeine, said Dr. Aracri, may appear flushed or red, be jittery and irritable, or have a racing or pounding heart. While caffeine overdose is rare (an adult would have to drink about 40 cups of coffee to overdose), children have lower tolerances.
"Caffeine's effects are dose-dependent," said Dr. Carl. This means caffeine will affect a 60-pound child differently than a 120-pound adult.
Image DescriptionPrime Energy drinks, which are highly caffeinated, come in brightly colored packaging not dissimilar from the caffeine-free Prime Hydration.(Associated Press)
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adolescents ages 12-18 limit their caffeine intake to less than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to about one 8-ounce cup of coffee or two cans of cola. The organization says children under 12 should not consume any caffeine.
Adults should limit their caffeine intake to 400 milligrams per day.
Pediatricians Marcie Beth Schneider, who is based at Yale, and Holly Benjamin, of the University of Chicago, wrote in a 2011 review on energy and sports drinks that, "caffeine and other stimulant substances contained in energy drinks have no place in the diet of children and adolescents."
"We know in the short-term that high doses of caffeine are not good for kids," said Dr. Carl.
Logan Paul has said on Twitter that Prime does not market toward children.
"The level of misinformation currently being spread around Prime is actually insane," he said in a Tiktok video shared on his Twitter account on Thursday. "Prime formulas are compliant with each specific country's regulatory bodies."
At a European launch event, Prime employees encouraged fans to throw empty bottles at them. An employee can be heard in a video of the event saying, "We need to make it look like you guys hate us." Media outlets picked up the story and the video was viewed on Twitter more than 14 million times. Mr. Paul later said this was a publicity stunt —"What would happen if our fans appeared to be angry at us?" — and said the tactic boosted its exposure.
"I would encourage parents to talk to their kids about their caffeine intake," said Dr. Aracri. "They can use this as a springboard to talk about other drugs."
Dr. Carl said parents should keep kids from getting ahold of these beverages and model behavior by not bringing these drinks into the home.
