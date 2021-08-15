No one questions the value of a good night’s sleep. But what happens to your overall health when you don’t sleep well night after night?
Extensively studied in hospital and long-term residential facilities, sleep is not as well understood in home settings, a gap in research that will be explored in an innovative study by Cassandra Godzik, PhD, APRN. Funded through a $20,000 grant from the Rockefeller University Heilbrunn Family Center for Research Nursing Scholars, her research will focus on the geriatric population, ages 65 and older.
“We focus a lot of sleep study on middle-aged people, but there’s a lack of attention on older adults,” said Godzik, an advanced practice registered nurse at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. “There haven’t been many sleep studies done in the space where people actually sleep most of the time. Usually, it’s in a clinical setting.”
By studying their sleeping habits at home, Godzik said she hopes to get more accurate and valuable information about the quality of their sleep. The study will also focus on the impact of home sleep environments and their correlation to disease prevention.
Implications from the study could be profound.
“We don’t often think about sleep’s impact on health outcomes like cognition and memory, or psychiatrically like depression, anxiety and stress,” Godzik said. “Other health outcomes impacted by sleep include changes in physical functioning, such as balance, physical strength and motor coordination.”
She said the impetus for her research stems from her prior experience as an emergency medical technician.
“I was struck by the living and, especially, sleeping conditions I would find on calls,” she explained. “I witnessed many people sleeping in unclean, unsafe environments, often without a bed, in spaces that were not dark or quiet enough to ensure restful sleep.”
In addition to her research, Godzik has been named by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing as part of a task force to develop a nurse faculty toolkit.
“Nursing faculty and nursing preceptors can use it to help educate future nurses, including nurse scientists and nurse practitioners, about how to promote excellent nursing practice across the specialties,” she said. “Things like self-care of the nurse, trauma-informed care, and self-awareness are all topics included in this toolkit.”
As for future research past the current study, which is funded through June 2022, Godzik plans to continue and expand on it.
“I would like to do interventional work to help modify home sleep environments of older adults,” she said. “I want to determine how best to improve sleep conditions of community dwelling patients so we can keep them healthy — physically, psychologically and cognitively — as long as possible so they can remain in their homes.”
To learn more about Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, visit dartmouth-hitchcock.org.