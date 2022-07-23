A few days after undergoing cosmetic surgery, Chelsea was in a Philadelphia emergency room with what looked like a third-degree burn. The skin around her thighs had turned black, hardened and blistered. The burning sensation was so intense she was struggling to breathe.

Chelsea, 29, had undergone an increasingly popular cosmetic procedure called a Brazilian butt lift, where fat is liposuctioned from one part of the body - usually the abdomen or thighs - and then injected into the buttocks in hopes of giving the patient an hourglass figure.