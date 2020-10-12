Halloween might seem a bit scarier this year with COVID-19 lurking around the corner.
Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) offers these tips to ensure a safe and spooktacular time:
- Make sure everyone going trick-or-treating washes their hands before leaving the house and as soon as they come home. Carry hand sanitizer to use between houses.
- Cloth masks – covering the nose and mouth – should be worn by children over the age of 2, all adults with them and anyone handing out candy.
- A costume Halloween mask should only be worn if it is made of two or more layers of fabric. Plastic masks with openings for the eyes and mouth do not provide the protection your child (or you) need.
- Do not let your child wear a cloth mask under a costume Halloween masks because it could make it difficult for them to breathe.
- Consider leaving a bowl with individually wrapped pieces of candy on the doorstep instead of greeting trick-or-treaters at the door. If you are not feeling well or you or someone in your household may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not give out candy.
- Indoor Halloween parties are discouraged. Keep any celebrations outside and in small groups.
- Do not let your child go "sick-or-treating." If you or your child are not feeling well, or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, stay home.
- Do not worry about wiping down individually wrapped pieces of candy. Instead, be sure to practice good hand hygiene.
“If you do go trick-or-treating, remember to enjoy the fresh air and have some good family fun,” said Erik Shessler, MD, Pediatrician at CHaD and President of the N.H. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“Follow these health tips and remember to stay visible to cars, carry glow sticks or flashlights, and cross streets safely at crosswalks.”
