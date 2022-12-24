Glasses and drinks

Glasses and drinks before and after a holiday party. 

 Linnea Bullion/Washington Post

Tis the season for eggnog, mulled wine, champagne - and hangovers. So, what can you do to prevent the morning-after misery as you enjoy your end-of-year festivities?

Hangover cures abound online, ranging from herbal pills and supplements to home remedies like pickle juice and poached eggs.