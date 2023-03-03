Ever since the famous 1965 survey of adults in Alameda County, California, and the Whitehall study started in 1967 in Great Britain, we’ve known that having a posse (friends who support you) was one of the two most important factors in determining how long and well you’ll live. And we keep finding evidence.

A recent study in JACC: Heart Failure looked at around 12 years of data on more than 400,000 people and concluded that being lonely in a crowd bumps up your risk for hospitalization or death from heart failure by 15% to 20%.

