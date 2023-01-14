Veterans Administration benefits, long-term care insurance and some life insurance policies that cover home and community-based care will pay for elders with dementia and other disabling conditions to attend adult day care. That can be a half-day or full day several times a week.

Adult day care is available on weekdays only — and in most states, including New Hampshire, it’s not covered by Medicare. Currently only a handful of states, including Florida and California, cover it through Medicare Advantage plans.