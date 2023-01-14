Veterans Administration benefits, long-term care insurance and some life insurance policies that cover home and community-based care will pay for elders with dementia and other disabling conditions to attend adult day care. That can be a half-day or full day several times a week.
Adult day care is available on weekdays only — and in most states, including New Hampshire, it’s not covered by Medicare. Currently only a handful of states, including Florida and California, cover it through Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicaid will pay for it, but the Medicaid application process can be slow and complicated without guidance, according to advocates for seniors. A Medicaid waiver through the state’s Choices For Independence program (CFI) funds community-based options for nursing-home eligible patients who live at home, including adult day care.
It’s best to get help deciding which center and payment option fits. Contact the individual centers, and reach out to ServiceLink, the state’s social service referral system, with representatives available by phone or in person. (www.servicelink.nh.gov or 1-866-634-9412)
Here’s a lineup of ways to pay the daily fees of $70 to $95:
For individuals who meet income guidelines, the Medicaid state plan will foot the bill for five days a week through managed care organizations, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s a way to get out of the house, have social interaction and physical activity, entertainment, trips – all those things, so people can be part of their community in a safe way,” said Wendi Aultman, bureau chief of the state’s Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at NH-DHHS.
Two of the state’s 15 licensed adult day programs — Kearsarge Good Day Respite in New London and That Place You Know LLC in Hollis — are not enrolled to accept payment through Medicaid or Choices for Independence, but they may accept private pay or coverage through other sources, Aultman said.
Medicaid reimburses contracted adult day care at $52.34 a day, and enrolled individuals are not required to make up the difference between that amount and the center’s current daily fee.
The Choices for Independence Medicaid Home and Community Based Services Waiver, which is also income-dependent, pays adult day centers about $75 day for attendance up to five days a week.
Through a Social Services Title XX block grant, people age 60 and up and adults with disabling conditions, ages 18-59, are eligible for adult day care coverage, but the income guidelines are strict: As of 2023, individuals cannot have monthly income greater than $1,512.
Federal programs with more income leeway include Older Americans Act – Title IIIB, Social Services and the Older Americans Act Title IIIE, Family Caregiver programs. There are no hard and fast cutoffs, but the programs generally serve people 60 and older who need financial help, Aultman said.
Funding is also available, case by case, through the state’s general funds through the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Respite Grant.
Coverage is allowed for telehealth for people who are already enrolled in-person adult day programs.