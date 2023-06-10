Q: I have been on opioids for about five months for chronic back pain and I’m afraid I’m addicted. I want to get off — permanently — without going through terrible agony. What’s the right approach? — Lisa D., Birmingham, Alabama

A: Around 50 million Americans contend with chronic pain, and about 22% of those folks regularly take opioids. So, there are lots of people in your position — they want to stop taking opioids but are terrified that their pain will get worse, and they find it difficult to do it successfully.

Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic