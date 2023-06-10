Q: I have been on opioids for about five months for chronic back pain and I’m afraid I’m addicted. I want to get off — permanently — without going through terrible agony. What’s the right approach? — Lisa D., Birmingham, Alabama
A: Around 50 million Americans contend with chronic pain, and about 22% of those folks regularly take opioids. So, there are lots of people in your position — they want to stop taking opioids but are terrified that their pain will get worse, and they find it difficult to do it successfully.
Stopping opioids once you are dependent on them is not something to try to do on your own. You may need help from groups like Narcotics Anonymous and local and state programs (do your research) that offer counseling. Also, you and your doctor need to develop a tapering program that very gradually lowers the dose you take. You may also opt for medically assisted treatments such as lofexidine, a non-opioid medicine designed to reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms. With the right support, it can work.
A study called I-WOTCH (Improving the Wellbeing of people with Opioid Treated CHronic pain) not only helped people come off the addictive medications in a year or less, but it did so without substituting another medication and without making their pain worse. The folks in the study’s intervention program had regular sessions that taught them coping techniques, stress management, goal setting, and mindfulness, and they received posture and movement advice, and learned how to control withdrawal symptoms and pain. After one year, almost a third of them were completely off opioids, compared to just 7% of study participants in the control treatment group.
Now, that might not seem like overwhelming success, but it is — these medications are hard to shed. And, Lisa, your determination to get off them gives you a great opportunity to be successful. So, talk to your doctor about tapering and medical support options and access the resources and support you need.
Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic.