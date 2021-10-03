BREAST CANCER is something that too many people are having to face. It’s never good at any age but seems to be attacking women younger and younger. There needs to be a way to fight this disease or cure it all together. Supporting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer helps raise critical funds to fight this disease.
In April 2020, following what had already been a crazy year, I noticed a large lump on my breast. I was terrified, but knew I needed to get it checked out. I had just gotten into a new relationship, was a single mom to three amazing boys and was watching cancer kill my grandmother slowly.
I made the appointment and then needed to push for tests to be done. I was only 35 and my doctor at the time highly doubted there was anything wrong. I pushed and got in for a mammogram and ultrasounds. The biopsy discovered I had Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. My boyfriend was there when the results were read, and I remember looking at him and saying, “It’s OK if you leave me, I don’t want you to deal with this.” Thankfully he just hugged me and said he wasn’t going anywhere; I will always be grateful for his quiet strength through this.
I remember my mother and I leaving the office and feeling like a second opinion was needed. I went through more tests once I saw a new doctor. She started me on chemo right away. I had another biopsy done while going through chemo. I also had Invasive Lobular Cancer. Two cancers at once in the same breast.
Chemo made me nauseous and tired, but I knew I had to keep going. My youngest son was more upset than I was when my hair fell out two weeks after starting chemo. My other two boys just thought I looked funny. I chose to not get a wig; it was summertime and I knew it’d be too hot and itchy. Instead, I wore bandanas, colorful and fun patterns. I went through five months of chemo.
Then came the surgery. We waited until after Christmas to schedule my double mastectomy, so I could still give my kids a good Christmas. I went to the hospital, only allowed to have my mother in the building thanks to COVID, and underwent a double mastectomy with reconstruction and having lymph nodes taken out. Then home within a few hours of the surgery to heal and deal with the drains. Two weeks after my surgery, my boyfriend and I sat in the doctor’s office, where she had the unfortunate job of telling me that she wanted to go back in and take out more lymph nodes. She was confident there was no cancer left in the breasts, but too many of the lymph nodes she had taken out had cancer in them and she didn’t like those odds. So, two weeks later I went back under the knife, and this time she was very happy with the results.
Radiation started as soon as they felt I was healed enough. Thirty-three treatments, lying in that cold room and staring at the ceiling. I can tell you that there were 600 wooden squares on the ceiling. I spent far too much time counting them and hoping that the number was wrong just to have something interesting happen.
Because of COVID, I had to go to my chemo and radiation alone. For most of my appointments and tests I had to go alone. It’s scary when you have to handle all of it on your own and try to remember everything the doctor told you.
The day the doctor handed me the survivorship folder, I was just expecting a check-up. I figured I had more treatments to do, but instead she got to tell me that I beat two different kinds of cancer. I didn’t have anyone with me that day, but I messaged them all when I left that office in tears. I had done what I didn’t think I could. I beat two different cancers. I will always look back on these past two years and be amazed and grateful that I survived.