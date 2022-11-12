Q: I’ve gotten my food habits pretty well under control, but I’m still gaining weight! What could be causing that? — Kayla E., Tucson, Arizona

A: That is a great question — because so many people find out that their weight issues develop from a combination of problems, not just overeating or eating the wrong foods. You know, of course, that for long-term weight management, you need to crank up your metabolism and build more calorie-burning muscles by getting plenty of physical activity (300 minutes a week minimum). Plus, muscle and metabolism decrease by 5% per decade, so you need to eat less to keep weight constant. But other contributing issues could include:

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.