LaToya Campbell
In 2020, I entertained the idea of canceling my mammogram because we were in the middle of COVID. The appointment was at 7 a.m., and I did not feel like going through the process of being examined. I also thought, "There’s no history of cancer in my family so I should be fine."
I am happy I decided not to cancel my mammogram. I was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer and thankfully, it was caught early! My treatment plan involved 12 cycles of chemotherapy, surgery, five weeks of radiation followed up by an additional 14 cycles of Herceptin/Kadcyla infusions. I started my treatment plan in January 2021 and hope to be done early 2022. I’ve experienced the usual side effects, hair loss, loss of taste, neuropathy, fatigue, nail loss, etc.
My faith in God, family, church community, friends and work colleagues have helped me weather this storm. One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Romans 12:12: "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer." It can be hard to find joy when faced with serious health challenges. However, for me, having a positive mindset alleviates anxiety and helps the situation be a lot more bearable. It’s hard relying on others as I have worked through this independently, but I am thankful for thoughtful and supportive work colleagues, friends and my church community. I have the best medical team in Dr. Jessica Ryan, Dr. Gabriele Southgate, Dr. Matthew Katz, and Dr. Vidya Sankaran. The doctors and their staff have been amazing. I have felt well taken care of and I am confident that they are advocating to ensure I have the best treatment and outcome possible.
I’ve learned a lot about myself during this time and I am hopeful that better days are ahead of me. If my story can help at least one person I will be happy. Sometimes you can feel like you’re the only person facing the certain challenges.
Community members getting involved in the fight to end breast cancer is important. The community getting involved can help to spread awareness of breast cancer. Members of the community can stress the importance of yearly mammograms. Cancer patients end up relying on volunteers in their local communities to assist during treatments. Volunteers are essential to give rides to appointments, assist with household chores or prepare meals. Not to mention, having community members vested in ending breast cancer can also help with fundraising efforts.
It’s great to know that there are so many resources available at the American Cancer Society. Some days you’re left wondering if the treatments, multiple trips to the doctors will ever end, so knowing I can call the 24-7 helpline, 1-800-227-2345, if I need to talk to someone or get guidance on whatever challenges I might be facing is extremely comforting. The American Cancer Society’s website, cancer.org, has a plethora of information like understanding your diagnosis, healthy eating tips, the different treatment plans based on your diagnosis and side effects. There is so much information on the internet regarding chemotherapy side effects. Utilizing the American Cancer Society website will minimize the risk of getting inaccurate information.