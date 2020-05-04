The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted care for many people, including orthopedic patients because their procedures have been considered elective.
Dr. David Jevsevar, regional vice president of Orthopedics at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, offers some advice for those with musculoskeletal conditions who might be suffering at home:
Stay active. Although challenging when you are in pain, it is really important to get up, walk around or go outside if you can maintain social distancing.
Depression can make any type of pain or musculoskeletal problem worse. Try to do as much as you can safely.
“In our world and orthopedics, a lot of our patients are having procedures like hip replacements, knee replacements, spine surgery, or shoulder surgery, and a lot of those patients are over the age of 60 or 65,” Jevsevar said in a news release.
“We want to carefully bring those patients back into the fold, carefully and intelligently, but most importantly safely perform those surgeries when we’re able to do so,” he said.
For patients who have a lot of medical or respiratory problems, “we may not be able to do those surgeries right away,” he said.
“But as we’re able to do more surgeries and bring patients online to have surgery, we’ll do it in a way that makes sense and is safe for all of our patients,” Jevsevar concluded.