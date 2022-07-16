The new 988 phone line for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health or substance misuse crisis is now up and running in New Hampshire and across the country.
The easy-to-remember, three-digit Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline works for calling, texting and chat.
Designed as an alternative to calling 911 for situations that do not require a law enforcement or emergency services response, the national system routes callers by area code.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said implementation of 988 in the state “gives people who need mental health support one more way to access immediate assistance.”
The new crisis line, she said, “aligns well with our goal of amplifying our efforts around suicide prevention and creating a mental health crisis system that is responsive, accessible and coordinated, in order to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in our state.”
The option to call 988 does not replace the state’s current crisis services, officials stressed.
New Hampshire Rapid Response provides mental health services for children, youth and adults in New Hampshire who are experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, with mobile crisis teams available to respond to people with more intensive needs. The program launched on Jan. 1, and through May, mobile crisis teams have been deployed 2,840 times statewide, according to a news release from DHHS.