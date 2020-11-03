Did you know Julia Roberts has an organic kitchen garden in the backyard of her Malibu home, and Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are committed to growing organic vegetables for everyday cooking at their Nashville ranch?
Now, you might not have a plot of land that you can turn into a veggie paradise, but even in winter, indoors, you can cultivate a wide range of edible herbs that will amp up your home cooking while they nurture your spirit and your body. Research shows having plants in the house promotes relaxation — the visual beauty is soothing — and lowers your heart rate, plus the greenery cranks out moisture needed to help decrease your risk of colds and sore throats when the heat is on.
Flavor-packed fresh herbs also contain an array of protective polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects known to help fight heart disease, cognitive dysfunction and cancers. According to a study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, there is growing evidence that they also nurture a healthy gut biome, which influences immune system function.
So what are you waiting for? On a sunny windowsill, plant basil, oregano, parsley, rosemary, thyme, mint and sage.
Bob Vila can help you get started at www.bobvila.com/articles/indoor-gardening. And for recipes that use these herbs check out Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.” There’s minted tahini sauce; blueberry, fig, prune and balsamic dressing with parsley and basil; and pasta with harissa-roasted cherry tomatoes and spinach that adds parsley, basil and oregano, for example.