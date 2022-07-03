Paxman Cooling Caps reduce blood flow to hair follicles.
This year, Exeter Hospital began offering Paxman Cooling Caps, an innovative technology that helps minimize hair loss experienced by some patients receiving certain chemotherapy agents.
The product incorporates an actual cap placed on a patient’s head prior to, during and for a specified time after each chemotherapy treatment – the cooling system attached to the cap reduces the temperature of the scalp, which in turn reduces blood flow to the hair follicles. This results in less chemotherapy medication being delivered to the hair follicles.
“Hair loss is a very emotional, even traumatic part of chemotherapy cancer treatment for women,” said YongLi Ji, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist at Exeter Hospital’s Falzone Center for Cancer Care. Ji, a Massachusetts General Hospital physician who works onsite at Exeter, was instrumental in bringing the cooling cap technology to Exeter Hospital. “We have already had six patients use the cooling caps with very good results, and they are so happy to have retained some or all of their hair. Keeping at least some of their hair greatly helps their self-esteem.”
“The hair retention varies from patient to patient,” said Rhonda Fleming, MSN, RN, OCN. “One patient lost quite a bit of her hair but said she was still glad she used the cooling cap, and is hoping for faster regrowth as a result of continuing to use the cold cap even after hair loss. Another patient did not see any hair loss at all, and feels very lucky to have had this result.”
According to the Paxman company, clinical data shows that by continuing to use the cold cap, even with hair loss, hair regrowth after treatment is stronger, healthier and faster.
The Paxman cooling system has been in use for 20 years, and is FDA approved for a number of cancer types, including breast cancer. Exeter Hospital chose the Paxman system after research and internal discussion; the Paxman system was previously chosen by Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center for use with cancer patients throughout their health system.
It is not yet covered by most insurance companies, and the cost of the technology (which includes a personal cooling cap for each patient) averages $1,200 to $1,600. However, there are a number of national and international funds that can help support the cost, as well as Exeter Hospital’s own Beyond the Rainbow Fund, which helps some patients with cancer costs as they receive treatment.
For more information about Exeter Hospital’s Michael and Jeanne Falzone Center for Cancer Care, visit exeterhospital.com/cancer. For more information about Paxman cooling caps, visit coldcap.com.