Two health care companies could face millions in fines after selling “illegal health insurance” in the Granite State, according to the New Hampshire Insurance Department.
On Tuesday, Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos ordered Aliera Healthcare Inc. and Trinity HealthShare Inc. to demonstrate why the department should not fully halt its operations, revoke business licenses and levy fines, according to a statement.
Aliera, which is not licensed as an insurance company in New Hampshire, has been administering and marketing health coverage on behalf of Trinity, which operates as a health care sharing ministry, according to the state.
In a health care sharing ministry, members pay premiums and voluntarily agree to share their medical expenses in accordance with their Christian beliefs, according to Trinity’s website.
In October, the department ordered the companies to stop issuing new plans or renewing coverage in the state after receiving dozens of complaints. About 1,400 New Hampshire residents have signed up for the plans.
A full cease and desist order would force the companies to cancel all active plans and withdraw all their operations from the state. The Insurance Department declined comment Thursday morning, citing the litigation.
Many thought they were signing up for health insurance, only to find their claims were denied because of preexisting conditions or because the claims were deemed inappropriate for a “Christian lifestyle,” according to the department.
“These consumers agreed to pay a monthly amount to Aliera for which they were led to believe would cover specified healthcare expenses as included with the membership guidelines and marketing materials,” the department wrote in the order. “Ultimately, Aliera and/or Trinity failed to pay the medical claims submitted by these consumers prompting them to contact the NHID to facilitate a resolution.”
The department says the company doesn’t meet the legal definition of a health care sharing ministry.
Both companies have requested hearings on the cease and desist order.
Trinity doesn’t engage in the insurance business or transact insurance in New Hampshire, wrote attorney Jacqueline T. Menk, in a letter seeking a hearing.
“The order, if upheld, would violate Trinity’s and its members’ constitutional rights and directly impede constitutionally-protected religious freedom rights, due process rights, and the supremacy clause,” she wrote.
A hearing has been scheduled for May 4.