Q: I keep hearing conflicting reports on whether drinking alcohol is good or bad. Some say a couple glasses of wine are beneficial, others say there’s no safe level. What’s the real story? — Donna R., Las Vegas

A: So much about alcohol’s effects depends on the person’s physical and emotional health, their other lifestyle habits, and age. Nonetheless, the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Research Society on Alcohol just issued multiple reports on the hazards to teens and older folks, and the risks of combining drinking and smoking cannabis (leads to greater intake of alcohol). Ironically, they were followed a few days later by a study out of Mass General Hospital that found that light to moderate drinking promotes heart health by calming the body’s neural stress networks.

