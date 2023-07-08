Q: I keep hearing conflicting reports on whether drinking alcohol is good or bad. Some say a couple glasses of wine are beneficial, others say there’s no safe level. What’s the real story? — Donna R., Las Vegas
A: So much about alcohol’s effects depends on the person’s physical and emotional health, their other lifestyle habits, and age. Nonetheless, the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Research Society on Alcohol just issued multiple reports on the hazards to teens and older folks, and the risks of combining drinking and smoking cannabis (leads to greater intake of alcohol). Ironically, they were followed a few days later by a study out of Mass General Hospital that found that light to moderate drinking promotes heart health by calming the body’s neural stress networks.
But ... there’s always a but ... the Mass General study also says there is no recommended “safe” amount of alcohol intake, and any risks outweigh the possible heart benefits.
So, what are the risks of even moderate (a drink or two a day) or low consumption of alcohol (a drink or two a week)?
A 2022 study in Nature Communications found that one or two drinks a day causes shrinkage of the brain’s grey and white matter. And a new study out of the Stanford School of Medicine found that if you drink more than that, you impair executive functioning, memory, and spatial and motor skills, because of damage to three of the brain’s neuro-circuits. In addition, some studies show that three-plus alcoholic drinks a day increases the risk of stomach, pancreatic and prostate cancer.
The bottom line? Our LongevityPlaybook.com Scientific Advisory Board (10 smart, clinically attuned docs) says the analyses ignore the fact that a little alcohol is often used to build social networks. And there’s no more positive health choice than building and nurturing your posse. So, take that benefit into consideration in your choice of whether or not to indulge in a little alcohol — or consider opting for a sociable mocktail.
Q: My doctor says I’m obese even though my BMI is 25.1 — just barely into the overweight range. That’s because he did a test of my body fat percentage and it came back as 35%, putting me at risk for obesity-related complications. Does this make sense? — Kitty T., Pensacola, Florida
A: BMI (body mass index) has long been used to determine the health risks associated with weight. But it turns out to have blind spots — for example, a very muscular person may weigh more than an untoned person the same height, age and sex, and that fit person would also have a greater BMI — possibly one that was rated unhealthy, simply because muscle weighs more than fat. Body fat percentage is a much more reliable indicator of overall health and fitness. Research presented at the Endocrine Society annual meeting found that 74% of the people studied were able to be classified as obese based on their percent of body fat, while BMI only ID’d 36% as obese.
You have a “good” (but not great) level of body fat if at age 40 to 49 it’s 19.9% to 23.8% and at age 60 to 69 it’s 23.35 to 27.9%. In the U.S., the average female has 41% body fat and the average male has 28%.
The best way to determine your body fat percentage is with a DEXA scan, but your doctor can also do a simple caliper test. It uses a handheld device that pinches flesh on your chest, abs and thigh and uses a formula to estimate body fat. At home, you can determine if you have too much body fat. Measure your waist at your belly button (suck it in first). It should be, at most, half your height.
If your body fat percentage is unhealthy, putting you at risk for cardiovascular, immune, and cognition problems, LongevityPlaybook.com can provide you with the info, support and inspiration to build muscle and shed unhealthy fat.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.