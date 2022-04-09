Q: I love more light in the evening, but some experts say the change to permanent daylight savings time could be harmful. What’s the story? — Jake J., Portland, Maine
A: We known that in the days after a time change — either in the spring to daylight savings time or in the fall back to so-called standard time — there are changes in heart health. A 2014 study in Open Heart found that the Monday following springtime changes was associated with a 24% increase in heart attacks. However, once the change was in place, there was no increase in the incidence of heart attacks in the following weeks. Similarly, a study in Finland found that more folks had ischemic strokes in the first two days after a transition to DST, but the increased risk faded after that.
So the question is: Once you have DST in place permanently, and there’s no going back and forth, is it healthy? Well, maybe, maybe not. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, “the one-hour time shift in the spring ... results in sleep loss and resultant sleep debt, in addition to circadian misalignment.”
A chronically disrupted internal body clock (circadian rhythm) is associated with mood changes, cognitive problems, and an increased risk for heart disease, gastric upset and diabetes. And it may hit school kids big time — especially high-schoolers — since starting school too early is already associated with poorer learning. However, you can adjust your internal clock. So try to:
• Go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day. Initially, if you can’t fall asleep at your desired time, set an alarm and wake up at the set time anyway. You’ll adapt.
• Sleep in a dark bedroom. No blue (digital) light, and consider wearing an eye mask.
• During the day, be exposed to full spectrum light early and often.
• Eat breakfast and lunch one hour later, but keep your last meal of the day well before sunset.
Q: There’s a new study that says the link between high LDL cholesterol and heart disease is “inconsistent.” What does that mean? And are statins legit or not? — David R., Buffalo, N.Y.
A: You are talking about a new study out of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland that looked at whether having an elevated level of lousy LDL cholesterol was really as strongly linked to having a heart attack or stroke as previously thought. The article, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, also questioned whether statins that lower your LDL actually lead to a meaningful reduction in your risk for cardiovascular disease. The best answers the researchers could come up with were “maybe” and “sometimes.” Seems gaining substantial benefits from lowering LDL and taking a statin is highly individual.
So what does this mean in terms of protecting yourself from cardiovascular disease and all its life-threatening complications? Clearly, it reinforces the profound wisdom of protecting your heart health with smart lifestyle choices. There is no question that a diet that is plant-based, avoids trans and saturated fats and red and processed meats, and is packed with fiber and lean protein keeps your blood vessels clearer. Consistent physical activity is also essential for heart health — as are good sleep habits, managing stress and having a caring, generous outlook.
What about taking a statin to lower your LDL — and protect your heart? There’s no doubt statins’ benefit to overall health and longevity (even newly discovered anticancer benefits) comes in part from their anti-inflammatory powers. And even if they don’t always lower LDL as much as was thought, they have other powerful benefits that outweigh their risks. Chronic inflammation is linked to many diseases.
A side note: Keep triglyceride levels low after you have a stroke. Seems taking a statin that lowers LDL and triglycerides may not do that well enough. Researchers echo what I just said: Don’t rely on the statin alone. Use diet and exercise to lower triglyceride levels.