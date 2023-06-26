LIFE-POOL-SAFETY-DMT

Pool safety tips often include never leaving a child unattended in or near water and always designating an adult to supervise who won’t be distracted with reading, texting or using devices.

 Dreamstime

With summer here, federal safety officials are warning people about the risk of children drowning, and offering tips and precautions designed to prevent such tragedies.

Summertime drowning deaths and nonfatal injuries are most common between May and August, with the majority of such deaths happening in swimming pools, according to a report released last week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.