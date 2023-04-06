The Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) was an agreement between Russia and the U.S. that ran from 1979 to 1985. It was an attempt to freeze the number of strategic ballistic missile launchers — but it blew up when Russia invaded Afghanistan.

Recent talks about the risks of SALT (that’s NaCl, or table salt) don’t seem to be making the world a safer place either. According to a new World Health Organization report, in the next seven years more than 7 million people worldwide could die because of excessive salt consumption. Excess salt ups the risk for everything from cardiovascular and kidney disease to immune conditions and stomach cancer.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.