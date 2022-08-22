Mosquito

State health officials say Jamestown Canyon virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes collected in Hampstead and Atkinson.

State health officials have identified the first batches of mosquitoes to test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus in New Hampshire this year.

Officials said the first batch was collected in the town of Atkinson on Aug. 2. The second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4.