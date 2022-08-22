State health officials have identified the first batches of mosquitoes to test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus in New Hampshire this year.
Officials said the first batch was collected in the town of Atkinson on Aug. 2. The second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4.
Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
The “arbo-viral risk level” for Hampstead and Atkinson — defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes — is now considered low.
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.
Since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 19 cases of JCV.
In addition to JCV, the risk for infection in New Hampshire by Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus may increase through the summer and fall until mosquitoes are no longer biting.
Residents and visitors of New Hampshire should continue to protect themselves and their family members, state health officials said in a news release.